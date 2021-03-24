The Kid LAROI Covers Drake's "Shot For Me" For Spotify Singles

Australian rapper The Kid LAROI has officially released two new covers for Spotify Singles. The first is a stripped-down version of his hit record "WITHOUT YOU" while the second is his rendition of one of his favorite Drake songs of all-time, "Shot For Me" from Take Care.

"I chose Drake because he’s my favorite artist. ‘Shot For Me’ is one of my favorite songs off of one of my favorite projects and that made it really easy for me to do," said the 17-year-old rising star about his latest release with Spotify.

In addition to his Spotify Singles, The Kid LAROI also teamed up with the digital streaming giant to release a documentary as part of their RADAR program, which you can watch below.

Listen to The Kid LAROI's cover of Drake's "Shot For Me" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can see it in your eyes, you're angry

Regret got sh*t on what you're feeling now

Mad cause he ain't like me

Oh, you mad cause nobody ever did it like me

All the care I would take

All the love that we made

Now you're trying to find somebody to replace what I gave to you