The Kid LAROI has been having a massive moment over the past few weeks thanks to his hit song "Stay" featuring Justin Bieber. The success of the song has launched his new album to the top spot of the Billboard Top 200, and now, "Stay" is the number one song on the Billboard charts. This is LAROI's first song to chart that high, and if you've been on TikTok as of late, then you would know that this song is inescapable.

Following this major milestone, LAROI went on his Instagram page and celebrated his latest achievement with a lengthy message to all of the fans who have supported him over the years. Within the message, LAROI noted that he wanted to go back home to his native Australia although COVID has put the kibosh on that.

Per The Kid LAROI:

"WOAH. number fucking 1!!! first of all, thank you to every single one of you mfs for streaming, buying and supporting the fuuuuck out of this record & thank you to my brother @justinbieber for being apart of this and going so hard for me constantly. this is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia. growing up all I ever wanted to do was “make it big” in America and show everyone what we have to offer. it’s been a while since I’ve been back home because of COVID but truuust me I been there in spirit lol. I wanna take this moment to give a shoutout to a couple of other upcoming Australian artists and put you all in tune — they’re next"

In the original caption, LAROI had added an extra caveat concerning COVID-19, saying: "which I currently have rn and have been locked in a room for the past 7 days." This was quickly deleted although it is unknown as to why.

LAROI's admission is interesting considering the fact that he performed at Lollapalooza back on July 29th, according to TMZ. Regardless of where he may have contracted COVID, it is odd that he felt the need to delete that piece of information. Either way, we're sure he's just happy to have one of the biggest songs in the world right now.

