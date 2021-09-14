When most artists announce world tours, they often only mean that they're performing the majority of their shows in the United States before visiting a couple of Canadian cities, and maybe stopping once or twice in Europe. Music fans have complained that artists generally skip out on South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia on their world tours. The Kid LAROI made sure to bless many of his fans across the globe with the official announcement of his End Of The World Tour, which will run for the first half of 2022.

The Australian artist is keeping himself busy for the start of next year, announcing his tour dates from January to June. The recently-announced leg of concert dates will start off with a North American run, which starts in Phoenix before dates in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Miami, and more.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At the end of March, LAROI will head to Europe to perform in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Munich, Cologne, Paris, London, and many other cities.

Then, he's heading back home in May and June for shows in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and more.

"I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all," said The Kid LAROI in his announcement. "It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming."



Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 17th at 10 AM local time. Will you be scooping one up?