mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Kid LAROI & Lil Tjay Get Melodic On New Banger "Fade Away"

Alexander Cole
April 18, 2020 08:59
139 Views
10
0
Image via The Kid LAROIImage via The Kid LAROI
Image via The Kid LAROI

Fade Away
The Kid LAROI Feat. Lil Tjay

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The Kid LAROI and Lil Tjay combined their talents for a pleasant song that will help you pass this quarantine.


Lil Tjay has been making quite a name for himself in the music industry over the last couple of years and whenever he drops new music, fans are keeping their ears open. The same can be said for The Kid LAROI who has been going on an interesting run over the last few months. He continues to drop melodic singles that have fans begging for more. Add some Lyrical Lemonade assisted visuals into the mix and you're left with an artist who has Freshman List potential.

The Kid LAROI and Lil Tjay put these fresh talents to good use on their latest collaborative effort, "Fade Away," which sees both artists trading melodic verses. This song features your typical modern-day melodic rap beat all while both artists talk about success and maneuvering your way through the fake people in the industry.

It's a short track that accomplishes what it sets out to.

Quotable Lyrics:

Through all the lies and the scrutiny
Through all the times that they used to be
Talkin' down on my name, now they wanna come around
But they ain't new to me

The Kid LAROI Lil Tjay Lil Tjay Fade Away new song new music Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Kid LAROI & Lil Tjay Get Melodic On New Banger "Fade Away"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject