The Kid LAROI & Lil Tjay Get Melodic On New Banger "Fade Away"

Lil Tjay has been making quite a name for himself in the music industry over the last couple of years and whenever he drops new music, fans are keeping their ears open. The same can be said for The Kid LAROI who has been going on an interesting run over the last few months. He continues to drop melodic singles that have fans begging for more. Add some Lyrical Lemonade assisted visuals into the mix and you're left with an artist who has Freshman List potential.

The Kid LAROI and Lil Tjay put these fresh talents to good use on their latest collaborative effort, "Fade Away," which sees both artists trading melodic verses. This song features your typical modern-day melodic rap beat all while both artists talk about success and maneuvering your way through the fake people in the industry.

It's a short track that accomplishes what it sets out to.

Quotable Lyrics:

Through all the lies and the scrutiny

Through all the times that they used to be

Talkin' down on my name, now they wanna come around

But they ain't new to me