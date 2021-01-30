Zack Snyder has notoriously been behind the new installment of Justice League for a few years now. Fans were unsure where Snyder would take the project, initially hypothesizing that he would release it as a miniseries, which he later denied. Less than two weeks after Snyder confirmed that Justice League would actually be a massive, four-hour-long film, HBO Max has revealed the official release date.

The film will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max on March 18th, and will not have a theatrical release, unlike many other HBO Max releases throughout 2021. Alongside the announcement, HBO Max also released three monochromatic film posters, “Fallen”, “Risen”, and “Reborn.” The film is going to star Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jared Leto as The Joker.

In the film, Bruce Wayne will gather a team of metahumans to protect the earth in order to ensure that Superman’s sacrifice was not for nothing. In order to come together as a league of heroes, however, each member of the team must face their own demons first. As one united force, the Justice League attempt to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid.

Now that we have the release date of the film, hopefully, more information will come out over the next few weeks about the film’s official runtime and other details. Until then, we can celebrate the fact that the official debut of the Snyder Cut is confirmed.

Will you be watching?