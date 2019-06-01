Following the news of the release of Nickelodeon's All That - set to premiere on June 15th - reboot, and the announcement that the Jonas Brothers are set to perform as the show's first musical guests; the brothers were forced to answer a very awkward question during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp (which you can check out below) on Wednesday.

The trio were previously known for wearing purity rings, a symbolic signification of their intent to stay virgins until they get married. In a cheeky pre-recorded message by good friend (and ex-girlfriend to Nick) Miley Cyrus, who was a guest on the radio show the day before, she asked Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 28: "Did it feel good finally taking off your purity rings?" Following the question, the brothers chuckled away, before Joe answered with a "yeah!"

Joe was also asked during the interview if he was planning a honeymoon with wife, and GOT star, Sophie Turner (whom it was revealed he had tied the knot to in Vegas earlier this month) mysteriously responding: "we have plans which we're hush hush about. We'll make time for that."

The newlywed was also the one to take the lead in answering a similar question posed by James Corden during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke, in which Corden had also asked them about the purity rings. Joe explained that "the purity rings [symbolised the decision] to wait for the right person, when the time was right."