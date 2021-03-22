mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Jacksons' Release "Can You Feel It" Remix Featuring MLK & Barack Obama Speeches

Cole Blake
March 21, 2021 20:49
The Jacksons released a new "Can You Feel It" remix featuring exerpts from MLK and Barack Obama speeches.


The Jacksons' classic 1980 hit “Can You Feel It” received a new remix released by producer/composer Greg Curtis, Friday. The remix features Martin Luther King’s 1968 The Drum Major Instinct speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, as well as excerpts from former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration speech.

In addition to the new remix, The Jacksons' final three albums, Triumph (1980), Victory (1984), and 2300 Jackson Street (1989) will be seeing expanded digital editions on April 30 that will include bonus tracks. Additionally, a 2 LP 12” vinyl edition of The Jacksons Live! will be released on March 26.

Justin Bieber was recently criticized for adding MLK samples to his new album, Justice.

The "Can You Feel It" remix ends with King’s, “free at last, free at last; thank God Almighty, free at last.” Check it out below.

