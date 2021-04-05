The Isley Brothers Tap Snoop Dogg For Smooth "Friends And Family"

After recently wrapping up an epic Verzuz battle against Earth, Wind, and Fire, The Isley Brothers have come through to ride the wave with their new single "Friends and Family." And for the celebratory occasion, the legendary group enlisted their old pal Snoop Dogg for a closing verse; lest we forget, Snoop and Ron Isley previously joined forces on Swizz Beatz's star-studded anthem "Bigger Business" back in 2002.

Though The Isley Brothers have been releasing music since the 1950s, "Friends and Famiy" proves that they haven't lost a step in the slightest. Ron Isley's soulful vocals have aged particularly gracefully, and his calls to embrace the positive vibes certainly resonate in an era that can sometimes feel overwhelmingly dark. "Go right 'head and smoke and play some cards, just make yourself at home," he sings. "It's okay to take somebody's hand and get your groove on."

Snoop Dogg reinforces the point with a few final words, his slick flow at home over the bass-driven groove. "Hand my drink to wifey and sit my cup down, now the whole fam bam gettin' down," he spits, a snapshot into how a typical Broadus shindig goes down. "I mean, I mean, I just had a plate of them greens / I'm on the dance floor groovin' like a dancing machine."

Check out the latest single from The Isley Brothers now, and show some love to the legendary group in the comments below. In other news, Ron Isley was recently working in the studio with Dr. Dre and Fred Wreck, so stay tuned to see how that development unfolds.

