Recently, social media has recognized Ray J as an often-forgotten pioneer of many of the culture's most adored aspects. Vince Staples even once boldly claimed, "Everything we love is directly related to Ray J." While a tongue-in-cheek dramatization, the younger brother of Brandy has managed to influence some of the most obscure situations.

In a viral social media thread, conspiracy theorists now believe that the TV personality may be responsible for igniting the infamous East Coast vs. West Coast beef between Tupac and Biggie. In a recent interview, Ray J spoke candidly about his experiences growing up around many Hip Hop legends as the cousin of Snoop Dogg, including a time he walked in on Faith Evans, who had a relationship with Biggie, sitting on Tupac's lap.



"25 years ago today, Tupac drops Hit Em Up," explained the tweet, referring to the track Pac debuted where he suggested he and Faith had sexual relations. "Faith says nothing happened Snoop’s cousin is running around Death Row He’s only 15 He says he saw Faith sitting on Tupac’s lap in the studio Wait a minute ain’t that...," finished the tweet, attaching a photo of a young Brandy and Ray J.

Although Faith denied the allegations in her memoir, Ray J seemingly confirmed the rumors of Pac and Faith's intimate relationship. “We walked in one day and Faith was sitting on Pac’s lap while Pac was writing a verse. It was like, ‘What the f--k is going on?” said Ray J in a previous interview with Rhapsody.

He added, “That was one of the craziest sights, dog. Faith was in Pac’s lap. I was like, ‘What the f--k? I know I’m not? Is that? It can’t?’ Three weeks later, ‘Hit Em Up’ came out.”

In response to the viral conspiracy thread, one user posed, "So you're telling me. If Ray J didn't exist, Tupac, biggie would still be alive and Kardashian clan would be no more? Looks like it's my mission to convince someone's momma to swallow."

Another user joked, "Bruh... Ray J May not have started the Pac/B.I.G beef but he brought the kerosene." What are your thoughts on the convincing argument?

