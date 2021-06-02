Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly made the mistake of leaving his helmet home during a Wednesday morning motorcycle ride with lover Megan Fox today. The couple was pulled over in their LA neighborhood and were said to have been "friendly and cooperative with the officer," though Fox did have her helmet on. It seems Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was not only without his helmet but was not authorized to drive the motorcycle, as he was ticketed for not having his helmet and "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license."

Dynamic duo Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and Megan Fox, 35, have been inseparable ever since they made their relationship official in May of last year. Last week, the couple made headlines for their appearance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for their red carpet PDA's and strong chemistry. Later that week, just a day after their one year anniversary of saying 'I Love You,' the rockstar-actress duo wowed audiences at the iHeartRadio awards with further PDA's and Baker's long acrylic nails.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Their outfits have often been a talking point-- Baker even has a necklace containing Fox's real blood.

Unsurprisingly, the couple is not planning on fighting the tickets. Would you drive a motorcycle without a helmet? Would you let someone? Let us know.

