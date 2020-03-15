Jordan Brand is preparing to release an "Incredible Hulk" themed colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. While the sneaker community may believe that the numerous colorways of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette might be overkill at this point, the Jumpman team has been able to remain creative and adapt pop culture themes to Michael Jordan's first-ever signature sneaker. And this particular colorway of the notorious sneaker is sure to turn some heads.

While the "Incredible Hulk" Air Jordan 1 isn't an official Marvel collaboration based on the mutant, Bruce Banner, it's color scheme is a dead giveaway to the comic book character. The sneaker features a white leather base that hits the shoe's lateral and medial panels, perforated toebox, and tongue. Green overlays can be found at the collar, heel, and forefoot of the kicks while the Hulk's "Court Purple" pants are represented by the outsole, Nike Swoosh, collar, and inner lining of the silhouette.

For those of you interested in securing a pair, the Air Jordan 1 "Incredible Hulk" will be a general release available in the coming weeks at your local Jordan Brand retailer as well as available online at Nike.com. The Jumpman currently has a line up of releases upcoming including the Air Jordan 1 "Chicago Black Toe," the Air Jordan 6 "DMP," the Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape," and the sneaker grail in the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High.

Check out the photos of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Incredible Hulk" in the Twitter post provided below.