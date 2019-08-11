Two mass shootings rocked the United States to its core last weekend. The shootings, which took place in Ohio and Texas, left over 2 dozen dead and many more injured. The fallout from the massacre has both political parties searching for a solution to gun laws in the country, although Congress is currently on recess. After the shootings, Donald Trump took a jab at video games and movies, suggesting that violent action in both categories somehow fuels gun deaths. The United States isn't the only country to sell violent video games and movies, there are tons of mature games and films being circulated and sold around the world. Yet America is the only first-world country with such rampant gun violence. Although the video games and movies obviously aren't to blame, Deadline is reporting that a particularly violent movie called The Hunt has been canceled by Universal Pictures.

The Hunt is a satirical thriller following wealthy liberal elites hunting MAGA types for sport. The studio released the following statement regarding the cancellation of the film's release, “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film. We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”