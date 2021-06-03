The HRSMN Ride Again With "Believer/False Profits"

There were many who thought this day would never come. Much like within the actual Book Of Revelations, the arrival of the Four Horsemen can only signal one thing -- the apocalypse is nigh. And now, hip-hop's own HRSMN have come through to leave a wasteland in their wake, with Ras Kass (Pestilence), Killah Priest (Death), Canibus (War), and Kurupt (Famine) leading the violent charge. Having recently announced their brand new album The Last Ride, due for release on June 18th, the quarter has come through to unveil the tracklist and share the first two singles "Believer/False Profits."

As expected, the bars are plentiful. Over a villainous anthem, all four of the Horsemen hold it down with savage verses, proving that their swords remain sharp regardless of the wait-time. Though "Believer" presents a more battle-ready approach, "False Profits" is more contemplative in nature, stripping away the drums and giving ample space for Killah Preist to let fly a salvo of bars.

Check out the full tracklist below, and look for The Last Ride to land on June 18th. Are you excited for the first proper studio album from the HRSMN?

1. Sintro

2. Centaurs

3. This Shit Right Here

4. Champion feat. Planet Asia, Chino XL, Blakkamore

5. Morticians

6. One Second feat. Hus Kingpin

7. Love N War feat. Kia Jefferies

8. Believer cuts by inDJnous

9. False Profits

10. Apocalips now feat. Dina Rae

11. Impossible

12. Burger King feat. Phil D Agony, El Gant, Al Tejeda, Fokis

13. Last Ride

14. (Vinyl Bonus) Ride On feat. Tragedy Khadafi