Halloween is just around the corner and you know what that means... an overload of horror-themed series and films are about to hit our favorite streaming services, including the brand new Haunting Of Bly Manor.

While this is set to tell a new story, it's produced by the same people who made The Haunting Of Hill House, which was a major success for Netflix. The creepy anthology took us into Hill House, introducing us to some truly terrifying monsters, including the bent-neck lady and countless others. The show also dealt with addiction, the dynamic of a large family, and more.

The "sequel" is about to grace us and, although we're moving to a new house, there will still be plenty of scares.

The trailer has officially been released for The Haunting Of Bly Manor, which appears to include a prominent role for Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played the adult version of Luke in Hill House, and appearances from Henry Thomas, who played the patriarch of the family.

The plot remains pretty vague in the trailer but one thing is for sure, it looks pretty creepy.

T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, and Tahirah Sharif have all joined the series as newcomers.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9. Will you be watching?