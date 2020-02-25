It's been another great week for hip-hop music, with the release of Youngboy Never Broke Again's new album Still Flexin, Still Steppin which you can stream in full here. NBA Youngboy is full of bangers, and we have a couple repeats from last week including “Knocked Off” and “Fine By Time," but we've also added "Lil Top," "RIP Lil Phat," "Bat Man” "Call Me Late" and "Bad Bad" from the Baton Rouge rapper.

The devastating news of Pop Smoke’s murder has the entirety of Hip Hop mourning the up-and-coming New York artist. He's been a staple on our Gym playlist from the get-go, and that's not changing this week, as we still come to terms with this loss. His music has become a massive motivational tool to get through work outs, with adrenal-pumping songs like “War” and “Mannequin” with Lil Tjay as well as "Shake The Room" featuring Quavo, which remain on the playlist week after week.

Casanova

Kicking off the playlist this week is Casanova's New York collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Smoove L, "D&D." Fivio Foreign makes a couple of appearances as a guest artist this week. Check out the tracklisting below and let us know which songs motivate you the most when you're in the gym.

