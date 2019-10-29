The remake of Japanese horror film The Grudge became one of the most notable horror films in North America to come out of the 2000s. The success resulted in two sequels. However, it was announced a few years ago that the fourth installment of The Grudge series but that was later revealed to be a reboot of the original.

With a 2020 release date set, Sony Pictures unveiled the new trailer for the forthcoming remake which seems very promising. The new film surrounds a detective and single mother played by Andrea Riseborough discovers that a house in the suburbs is riddled by the presence of a vengeful ghost that essentially haunts people to a violent death. Throughout the movie, Riseborough's character tries to save herself, her son, and everyone else from dying at the hands of the ghost.

Along with Riseborough, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver are set to star in the film. Nicolas Pesce was tapped to direct the film who also ended up re-writing the script based on a version created by Jeff Buhler. The film takes inspiration from both the American series and the original Japanese film. The film has already been rated R so there will likely be tons of blood and gore in general. Let's hope that find a way to innovate the original.