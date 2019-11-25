mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Good Perry Shares "See You There" Project

Milca P.
November 25, 2019 01:48
See You There
TheGoodPerry

Perry returns.


The Good Perry has touched down with a new offering in the form of the full-length See You There project.

The new effort finds the producer and rapper stretching across 12 tracks as Perry calls on the likes of Nessly, Mariah The Scientist, and Na-Kel Smith for a select few featured roles.

Formerly known as Burberry Perry, TheGood Perry first came to notoriety as the producers behind the boards on Lil Yachty's early breakout hits, crafting the sound that would catalyze the duo's Sailing Team. The collective eventually disbanded, however, in 2018 with Yachty later citing perceived laziness on the part of his fellow members. Nevertheless, Perry makes an effort to effectively carve out his lane via See You There. 

Listen below.

