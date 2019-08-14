It's a new week which means The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, is back with yet another motivational post to Instagram that's accompanied by an image of the fallen, yet never forgotten, Nipsey Hussle. Ever since the tragic death of Nipsey, The Game has been sharing endless posts in tribute to the "Double Up" rapper and all that he meant to his fans, family and collaborators.

This week's recent statement inspired by Nipsey is about the importance of enjoying every day since tomorrow is unfortunately not promised. "1st we must realize that life is only one short ride. Once you really understand that, the appreciation of even the smallest things become magnified. All I need is the ability to rise everyday & from there, I got it," the "How We Do" rapper wrote.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Also understand that what’s for you is for you & what’s not.... isn’t. A lot of people make the mistake of confusing motivation from others lives with jealousy & envy. Set goals for yourself & carve out a plan that works for you."

The Game further detailed the importance of taking one's time when it comes to reaching success and not rushing the journey. "Use all that God left us to achieve your own goals... the world is yours & the best thing about that is..... everything you need is just outside the front door, he added.