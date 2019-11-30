The Game's Track "Blood Thicker Than Water" Featuring Trey Songz Is Fire

The Game’s new album Born 2 Rap is full of gems. One track that can give you all of the feels is “Blood Thicker Than Water” featuring Trey Songz. It has the best of a traditional The Game joint with emotive rapping in the verses and then the signature Trey Songz hook in between. The Compton rapper released this album on his 40th birthday and told fans on Instagram that it was going to be “Album of The Year.” If you gave the album a listen, you’d see that he may not be lying. The tracklist is stellar with a lineup of superstars on majority of the songs, and The Game shines with his dependable flow throughout the project.

“Blood Thicker Than Water” stands out as having that old school sound we all know and love except in 2019. Bump the track below and feel the vibes.

Quotable Lyrics:

And remember, the real see through the fake

You gotta grind through this shit, you do whatever it takes

You gotta take care of who you love, give your mama continuous hugs

Stop havin' all these expectations from people who ain't your blood