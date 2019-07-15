The Game had no way of maneuvering his way around this one. The rapper's been trying to avoid paying Priscilla Rainey after she won a $7M judgment in her sexual assault case against him. Earlier this year, she asked the judge to grant her a motion to seize his royalties until the entire judgment is paid off. Reports in June stated the judge stopped Rainey from directly collecting the rapper's income to pay off the lawsuit but it seems like the judge has now granted Rainey's motion.



The Blast reports that a judge gave Priscilla Rainey the green light to seize the rapper's music royalties until the $7.4M he owes her is paid off. This includes any money that also comes in from his record label as well. "Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant from the following companies in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable: Sound Exchange, Inc., 733 10th Street NW, 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20001; and Entertainment One U.S. LP, Attn: Michael Healy, 22 Harbor Park Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050," the order states.

With the judge's new ruling, The Game will have to pay Rainey directly until she receives all of the money. If he fails to obey the order, the judge warned him that he could be found in contempt of court.