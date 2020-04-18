What began as a dating reality show ended with a sexual assault lawsuit for The Game. She's Got Game aired on VH1 in 2015, and following her appearance on the reality series, a woman named Priscilla Rainey said that during one of her dates on the show that didn't make it to air, the rapper lifted her skirt and groped her repeatedly, including allegedly rubbing her bare vagina without her consent. She sued The Game and was awarded a $7 million settlement, and according to AllHipHop, Rainey is to collect all profits from the rapper's independent record label, Prolific Records.

The outlet reports that Rainey has been given "any and all rights, title, and interest" to monies and profits coming into the label from this day forward. "Rainey is now the owner of now Born 2 Rap, the royalties from the record, and even any salary Game may have been paying himself through LA Prolific," AHH writes. Third parties that have or plan to send any "money or property" to The Game are reportedly ordered to make their checks payable to Rainey until the judgment has been paid.

Back in October 2019, The Game addressed news of the settlement while on stage at one of his concerts. "Everybody got something to say, this, that, I don't give a fuck about none of that," said the rapper. "I been The Game my whole career, I ain't deterred. I been shot at, stabbed, fought, n*ggas suing me. Today I read on the internet they said I lost seven million. Sh*t, what Imma do now? Is Popeyes hiring?! Seven million, he must be broke! In this mothaf*ckin Burberry tracksuit? Who give a f*ck about that. F*ck a b*tch that's suing."

[via]