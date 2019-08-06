Many are still healing from the loss of Nipsey Hussle. After being murdered on March 31st, 2019, outside his Marathon clothing store, The Game found himself reeling at the thought of losing his friend and collaborator. As such, he vowed to keep Nip's legacy alive by way of Marathon Monday, a series dedicated to the preserving the slain rapper's memory and inspiring those he left behind. Today, Game came through with a belated updated, blaming himself for a moment of "human error," though it's clear he's being too hard on himself.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"I put in on my heart to continue to inspire, at least with these posts every week & I got sidetracked with things in my own life that took me away from my duty to my fallen brother to keep his legacy & memory going," writes Game, in the opening moments. "It’s been a whole 5 months & it still seems unreal to me as I’m sure it does to others. Not trying to open the wounds of those who may be healing from his departure but on my life I really feel in my spirit Nip is supposed to be here still."

As his post progresses, Game takes a more general approach, imploring his readers to live their best lives - after all, nothing is forever. "I want you all to understand that life is all too short to let a moment pass without appreciating it for all that it is," he continues. "It’s the beginning of a new week & we all should be looking forward to the next moment life shows us how truly special we are." While few ever pegged Game as a motivational speaker, it turns out that he's not so bad. Salute to Game for keeping the series alive, and rest in peace to Nipsey Hussle.