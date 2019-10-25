The Game's getting ready to drop his supposed "final" album, Born 2 Rap. It's unclear whether he's serious about this being his final release but the anticipation for it has been real. Since the beginning of the year, he's stirred up the conversation surrounding the project by sharing a few snippets that made some remarks about sexual relations he allegedly had with Cyn Santana, Joe Budden's ex, as well as Kim Kardashian.

Although we're nearing the end of the year, The Game is making sure that his name is in the Album of The Year conversation. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo to announce the project's November release date. "Born 2 Rap. November 29th 2019 #AOTY," he wrote along with an emoji of a goat.

With this project being his last, he's definitely going out with a bang. Since the beginning of the year, he's shared pictures of himself in the studio with a ton of different rappers and singers including A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Chris Brown, and more. He's also teased collabs with Ed Sheeran and Trey Songz.

What might be most exciting about this project is that The Game previously confirmed that Dr. Dre would be heavily involved in the project. It's like things have come full circle for The Game.



Born To Rap drops on November 29th. Keep your eyes peeled.