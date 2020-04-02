mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game, Xzibit, & Snoop Dogg Took A "California Vacation"

Mitch Findlay
April 02, 2020 11:44
California Vacation
The Game Feat. Xzibit & Snoop Dogg

Following The Game's anecdote about learning Xzibit wasn't born in the west coast, it seems fitting to highlight one of their hardest anthems.


As a longtime Xzibit fan, it was nice to see an article about him gaining such momentum this morning. Sad but true, a fair number of people have come to associate the man with Pimp My Ride, forgetting that he's assembled an excellent discography with at least one classic in Restless. Seeing as many enjoyed hearing about Xzibit realigning the narrative about place in hip-hop, especially following The Game's surprise at learning he was originally from Detroit and Albequerque, it seems only fitting to highlight one of his hardest west coast anthems. 

"California Vacation" off Game's sophomore album The Doctor's Advocate served to reunite the "Bitch Please" partnership of Snoop Dogg and Xzibit, both of whom held it down admirably over J.R. Rotem's badass production. It's no wonder Game represented to the fullest in his opening lines, rapping "Get a blunt, roll the weed, light it up n***a, Sippin' on Gin & Juice, fill up your cups n**** / The West Coast back crackin' like it's '94 / So bitch get on your knees and give me head like it's '94."

Though he wasn't born on Western soil, Xzibit's climactic verse makes it abundantly clear where his loyalties lie. "California alliance, it's more important than ever, so throw it up, we lowriding together," he raps. "Make the West Coast rise forever, Eses, Bs and Cs represent your letter." Check out this 2006 banger right now, and sound off below -- is Game's Doctor's Advocate a classic album?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Make the West Coast rise forever
Eses, Bs and Cs represent your letter
Got Game the go-getter, Xzibit the rhyme spitter
Snoop Dogg the boss, we gangsta at all costs
Y'all n****s is so soft and pussy so fuck off
Fore one of my n****s draw that hammer and dump off

The Game Xzibit Snoop Dogg Doctor's Advocate
