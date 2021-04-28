It isn't a secret that Kanye West and Elon Musk are pretty close friends. While it isn't clear how often they speak to one another, they have posed for pictures together on more than a few occasions. Most recently, they met up in California at one of their homes and playfully matched their outfits, which Kanye pointed out in his tweet.

With Kanye's presidential aspirations angling him for another possible run in 2024, rapper The Game is wondering whether Elon Musk could end up helping Kanye in his mission to become one of the most powerful people on the planet. He tweeted during his smoke session last night, theorizing on what sort of text message conversations Kanye and Elon share, joking that he thinks Kanye might secure a rocket from his buddy.

"I’m high af but I was just thinkin, this n***a Kanye could text Elon Musk & borrow a rocket," tweeted Game with a "#DREAMBIG" hashtag. While it would be pretty difficult to borrow an entire rocket from Elon Musk, it wouldn't be entirely farfetched to one day see this joke come to fruition.

Recently, Elon spoke about space travel, matter-of-factly saying that "a bunch of people will probably die" traveling to Mars as it becomes more available to consumers.

Do you think Kanye might scoop a rocket from Elon Musk one day?