Over the last couple of years, celebrity boxing has become the new wave. With Jake and Logan Paul making millions of dollars, celebrities all around the world are looking to get into the industry. Just a few months ago, we saw a fight between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom, which was more of a joke rather than anything else. Regardless, it has even more people wanting to jump in, and it also has Carter challenging more people.

For instance, Carter recently issued an invitation to Soulja Boy, who is completely up for the fight. In fact, according to TMZ, an offer is now on the table for these two to go at it. With this in mind, TMZ decided to ask The Game about the potential Carter Vs, Soulja Boy fight, as the L.A. rapper is a big fan of the fight game.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Game was pretty amused by the whole idea and he believes it would be "hilarious" to watch them go at it. The artist also claimed that Soulja Boy would win, albeit, the fight itself wouldn't be pretty.

"I think it’s gonna be a sloppy slugfest, you know what I’m saying, most definitely," he said. "But, I think Draco could put him down, man, in about the second round, because I’ve seen Lamar [Odom] and I’ve seen Aaron Carter, and it looked bad for Aaron in there."

Game went on to say that he actually likes the rapper-boxing crossover, as various other athletes have done the exact same thing to hip-hop. "A lot of people say, 'oh, we don’t want these people in our sport, like we professional boxers.' But, didn’t Roy Jones try to rap?" he pointed out.

As for Soulja and Carter, the fight has yet to be confirmed, although there is no doubt the people want it to happen.

