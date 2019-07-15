The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports and they're on pace to be a strong title contender this year. They didn't even make the playoffs last season but with the additions of Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Demarcus Cousins, and other key players, they've got an actual shot in 2020. They'll have to face tough competition from the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors (yes, still) and other powerhouses like the Houston Rockets. The Game is a lifelong Lakers fan and he wants his local team to pay tribute to a fallen Los Angeles legend with alternate jerseys showing love to the Crenshaw neighbourhood that Nipsey Hussle held near and dear to his heart.



The West Coast rapper posted an edited photo of forward Kyle Kuzma wearing the purple and gold but instead of the usual jersey, Kuz's garb features some telltale Nipsey Hussle references. On his shooting sleeve, it's written "The Marathon Continues" while his jersey has palm trees shadowed at the bottom, a "Nipsey" tag and the Crenshaw logo. Game really wants this to become the real thing.

"I don’t know who came up with this... but @kingjames should push this through as an alternate jersey this season," wrote The Game, tagging LeBron in the post. If this does actually become a limited-time-only jersey, they should sell it out of The Marathon Clothing. It's guaranteed to sell out in a matter of minutes.