"Retirement" is a word that should be taken lightly when coming out of a rapper's mouth, and if you needed a reminder of that, look no further than The Game. The veteran West Coast artist previously made it clear that his ninth studio album, Born 2 Rap, would be his final full-length release, but now, just days into 2022, The Game has revealed that he is currently working on his tenth album, which will reportedly have its production overseen by Hit-Boy.

Over the past few days, The Game has been sharing pictures of him in the studio with Hit-Boy, alongside captions such as "They call my nigga @hitboy for a reason. Watch this rq #albummode" and "Day 2 & the album 1/2 way done… smokin niggas like a roach this year. #albummode." Now, he's back with another teaser that will surely get his longtime fans excited for his upcoming record.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In his latest Instagram post, the "100" rapper shared a new and improved render of the classic logo that has been present on a majority of his albums, from 2005's The Documentary to 2019's Born To Rap, and while it does retain much of its original design, the updated version is still pretty impressive.

"The logo & the music is back," The Game wrote in the post's caption. "Watch my next album be my flex album !!! @hitboy."

Check out The Game's modernized logo as well as his other album teasers below.

Does a new Game album that's executively produced by Hit-Boy sound like something that you would want to hear?