YG was arrested early Friday morning under what he and his team are framing as questionable pretence. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies showed up to YG's doorstep with both a search warrant and arrest warrant related to a robbery case. After searching his San Fernando home, the Compton rapper was placed under arrest. "This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them," said YG's lawyer, Joe Tacopina. "YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details ... we are learning about this case through the media."

It has been reported that YG was released on bond on Friday evening, but it has not been revealed yet whether he will be permitted to participate in the Grammy's Nipsey Hussle tribute on Sunday night. Earlier this week, it was announced that YG would be taking the stage alongside John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin to honour the departed rapper. Since YG's arraignment is only scheduled to occur on Tuesday, it remains unclear whether his arrest will interfere with his ability to perform.

The Game took to Twitter to express his suspicions that police intentionally targeted YG to sabotage the Grammy tribute. He wrote: "Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor. #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere." The Game also shared this theory with TMZ when they spoke to him outside LA's Derriere nightclub, where he was celebrating the release of Megan Thee Stallion's new single. “They know that YG was supposed to be on the Grammys,” he said. “The Grammys gave ni**as an opportunity to put on for Nip and of course the LAPD, they gon’ come through and hate. Wake a man up after he been through everything he been through at 4 a.m. in the morning taking him to jail when he excelling in life. That shit trash.”

