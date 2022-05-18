The Game says that he's the "best rapper alive" despite admitting that Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and more have released stellar albums this year. The Game spoke about his upcoming project, Drillmatic, in an Instagram post written while pulled over in his car.

"I know my album gone be the best album of 2022 cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal. You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you," The Game captioned the photo of his steering wheel.



Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

While details regarding Drillmatic remain sparse, G Herbo labeled it "the hardest album" of 2022, earlier this year.

The Game went on to shout out his competition, including praise for Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: "So far on the level of great projects this year in my genre, I loved @kingpush’s project & @kendricklamar’s art is always more than appreciated and is still in the process of being broken down this very minute."

"Both @denzelcurryph & @vincestaples had albums I never knew I needed…. @getbenny & @whoisconway’s solo projects made me feel like REAL RAP will always be supreme," he added. "#Drillmatic though…. I can honestly say nothing rap related will be able to stand next to this in 2022."

He continued: "When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I’m the best rapper alive. My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career. It’s just different… the last time I pulled over & wrote in my car was “I don’t need your love” on The Documentary. Only thing is, back then it was a U-Haul. Today I pulled over the G-Wagon on Labrea because I couldn’t believe how dope the shit in my head was…. I’m parked & I’m not moving until this last song is written & completed. Follow your dreams…. If I could, you can."

He concluded that the album will be out in less than 30 days.

Check out the full post below.



