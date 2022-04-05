While the world may be sick and tired of hearing about the Oscars, The Game isn't letting his foot off of the Academy's neck. The Los Angeles icon has been vocal over his displeasure regarding how the Academy has handled the Will Smith situation, nor is he happy about critics' responses. Ever since Smith slapped Chris Rock during the award ceremony the Fresh Prince icon has been facing a global backlash and it doesn't seem to be letting up.

Smith has resigned from the Academy and it has been reported that productions of his films have been paused, but many, including Game, have used this moment to call out the powers that be. In fact, Game revisited an Oscars moment when host Regina Hall made a joke about LeBron James and the rapper believes the Academy needs to be held accountable, as well.

During the show, Hall said, "I was very disappointed that Space Jam 2 did not get nominated in the Special Effects category for that hairline they gave LeBron James. It was really good!" James has been teased about his hairline for years, but Game took an issue this time around.

"It’s one thing to be a beautiful black woman as accomplished as @morereginahall is & not be able to put your foot down when pre-reading a 'joke' clearly written for her by someone else (I’m assuming a white writer)," said Game. "But another thing to try & clown a truly family oriented man of integrity, supreme character & class on a stage where we are still not wanted & truly only get awarded when they feel they should 'throw the monkey a banana' as my late grand mother would put it."

"This is the same way they set up Chris Rock with pre-written content that I’m sure they knew would outrage Jada & Will. They didn’t think Will would slap him for it & that’s where things get tricky…. Because it backed Will Smith into a corner where he acted on impulse & had to defend his wife & make a decision that they are trying to crucify him for. I’m not personally shooting at Regina Hall, or Wanda Sykes… I’m just saying, you see they didn’t let Amy Schumer read that line. Furthermore, it’s kool to joke about us with us because we as black folks understand each other in that manner. It is only when it’s pre-written & they’re conspiring before hand to once again use US against US for their own humor."

Game encouraged his followers to "STAY WOKE" and reiterated that "when I crack jokes on my brother… he cracks jokes back & it’s in good humor. It’s only when we are the butt of their deep rooted hate for us do I have a problem." Many people agreed while some believed The Game was making a lot out of nothing. Check it out below.