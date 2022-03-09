There have been double down and triple down given by The Game as he continues to insist that he is a better rapper than Eminem. The controversy was first introduced when the Los Angeles emcee sat down with Drink Champs and spoke about not being afraid of going up against the Detroit icon in an Verzuz battle.

"Eminem, Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the f*cking good emcees, great emcees. I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it. It's not drama!... Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

After several music fans attempted to shut him down with messages about Eminem having the most certified Gold and Platinum singles of any artist, Game returned to say that he is unwavering. This evening (March 8), Game took to Twitter to fire off a series of tweets to those that continue to denounce his catalog with Eminem praise, suggesting that Em has been able to secure more sales because he had a machine behind him.

"All this talk I see on the net saying Eminem is better than me because he sold more records is like saying McDonald’s is better than Tam’s burgers, it’s FALSE !!! They just put more money in McDonald’s & promoted the sh*t out the happy meal dangling toys in kids faces," Game wrote. "Translation for those of you who don’t know how major record companies do business: it’s a machine designed to work for the artists who PLAY NICE in massa’s house. I was TOO REAL, TOO UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK & cut the puppet strings early on in my career n decided to rebel."

"Major labels are known for BUYING ALBUMS & paying off everyone to boost sales of the artists THEY CHOOSE to shine the light on. If you ain’t dancin’ to massa’s tune, you lose your budget & the machine is taken off your project and put to work on another artist who’s willing to SD. A lot of y’all have no idea what goes on behind the doors of these labels. I’ve been front & center and have kept quiet about a lot of sh*t mainly because I didn’t care about it enough to take time out of my life to open this can of worms."

"They only want you to believe in yourself to a certain extent. Soon as you start telling yourself you’re better than their CHOSEN ONE or challenge the machine, they start feeding the internet STATS like I give a f*ck how many records the next man sold," Game added. "F*ck how many records he sold, you sold or I sold. that’s just #’s on paper n some little awards that ain’t no bigger than my YMCA trophy’s."

Read more of Game's tweets below.



Twitter



Twitter



Twitter