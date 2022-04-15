The Game Shows Out On The Remix Of Michael Suavé's "Type Of Time"

The Game has been on an impressive run as of late thanks to a successful Drink Champs interview, and that's likely only going to continue with the arrival of his forthcoming Hit-Boy-executive produced Drillmatic album.

As Stupid Dope notes, the West Coast rapper's most recent endeavours find him spitting a few bars on the remix of Minnesota artist Michael Suave's 2020 track, "Type of Time," which first appeared on his 2020 LP, No Distractions.

"I felt like I needed a hit. I wanted to create a track with a catchy hook to show people I’m not only good at recording music, but talented with a pen as well," the "Aubrey Marie" artist said of his inspiration for the song.

Many of Suavé's releases find him drawing on his "less-than-perfect childhood, which included the death of both his mother and brother as well as a currently incarcerated father."

Stream the remix to "Type of Time" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been runnin' up these digits for a little minute

I been consistent with the grind

Runnin' up a check as of lately

Feelin' like f*ck you, pay me

