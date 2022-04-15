mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Game Shows Out On The Remix Of Michael Suavé's "Type Of Time"

Hayley Hynes
April 15, 2022 16:54
250 Views
01
0
Michael Suavé/SpotifyMichael Suavé/Spotify
Michael Suavé/Spotify

Type of Time (Remix)
Michael Suavé Feat. The Game

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fans of Suavé may remember 'Type of Time' from his 2020 'No Distractions' LP.


The Game has been on an impressive run as of late thanks to a successful Drink Champs interview, and that's likely only going to continue with the arrival of his forthcoming Hit-Boy-executive produced Drillmatic album.

As Stupid Dope notes, the West Coast rapper's most recent endeavours find him spitting a few bars on the remix of Minnesota artist Michael Suave's 2020 track, "Type of Time," which first appeared on his 2020 LP, No Distractions

"I felt like I needed a hit. I wanted to create a track with a catchy hook to show people I’m not only good at recording music, but talented with a pen as well," the "Aubrey Marie" artist said of his inspiration for the song.

Many of Suavé's releases find him drawing on his "less-than-perfect childhood, which included the death of both his mother and brother as well as a currently incarcerated father."

Stream the remix to "Type of Time" below, and let us know what you think of The Game's contributions in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been runnin' up these digits for a little minute

I been consistent with the grind

Runnin' up a check as of lately

Feelin' like f*ck you, pay me

[Via]

Michael Suavé The Game new music new song new single remix joint track collab track Type of Time
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Game Shows Out On The Remix Of Michael Suavé's "Type Of Time"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject