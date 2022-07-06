The Game says that he and 13 Going on 30's Christa Allen are only friends after fans online began speculating they were in a relationship. The rumor started when the two posted a TikTok in which they kissed each other.

“We’re friends, nothing to see here,” Game commented on the post.

He added context in a statement to Us Weekly: “Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my 4th of July party and I hopped on her TikTok. She’s a beautiful woman, but we’re not dating.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Allen also shot down the rumors, writing in a comment on the post: “I’m a single woman doing single woman things.”

As for other relationships, The Game was previously engaged to actress and model Valeisha Butterfield back in 2006, but the couple called off the wedding. He also dated Tiffney Cambridge for a time afterward.

On the music front, Game is preparing to release his next album Drillmatic. He recently revealed that he was able to get Jay-Z to clear seven samples for him that will be used on the new project.

“S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” he wrote on social media. “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy.”

Check out The Game and Allen's TikTok post that sparked their dating rumor below.

