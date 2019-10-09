Jayceon Terrell Taylor, widely known as The Game, met a young boy with his first name while strolling down the street on Tuesday. He decided to share the picture on Instagram, and began reminiscing on the old days when he used to ask his mom why his name is Jayceon, rather than Jason. He continued by quoting his mother ''because you're different.'' Since Jason was a more common name, The Game possibly wanted to fit in with the other kids. We all remember the days.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

The Compton rapper shares the story to let people know that, although being different might make you feel left out at first, it's actually a blessing. He highlights this by quoting his aunt who told young Jayceon ''wait til you get in school & all the little girls call ya name 'Jayceon” 'Jayceon'...... bet you love it then. She was right & from then til’ now I’ve met so many kids named after me & it’s an honor to be able to cross paths with them from time to time.''

He clearly took the advice and followed in his mother's footsteps, naming his children unique names such as King Justice, Harlem Caron, and California Dream Taylor. He realized that naming children is not just about making it easy for others to understand, but about giving someone that means a lot to you something meaningful to carry with them. While we say goodbye to The Game with his final studio album, Born 2 Rap, he reminds us in this post that we'll always see Jayceon around.