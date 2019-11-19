All year, The Game has been teasing the release of his supposed final album, Born II Rap. He's released a few singles but mostly, he's used the power of the hashtag to try and spread the awareness. The project is officially coming out of November 29th through Game's new label Prolific Records. He took to Instagram to share the official album are and tracklist for the project along with an expected lengthy message.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The rapper's Born II Rap cover art is a photo of the rapper sitting in a studio writing his raps while nine pregnant women (presumably from his previous PSA) are in the studio doing everything from drinking and smoking to engineering the session. "The concept behind this photo goes way beyond what you see upon 1st glance & I absolutely cannot wait for all of you to hear the music that goes along with the album," he wrote.

The project's tracklist is stacked with major names. Ed Sheeran appears twice on the project while Game also enlisted Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Trey Songz, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak and more. The project also includes a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle on the song "Welcome Home." The song is 24 songs in length and not by accident. The rapper explained that it's meant to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

Peep the cover art and tracklist below.