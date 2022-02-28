The Game and Kanye West's link up last month kicked off the campaign for Donda 2, which arrived exclusively on the Yeezy stem player last week. The single "Eazy" captured headlines across the world after Kanye's bar about Pete Davidson. However, it also put a new set of eyes on The Game's forthcoming project, Drilluminati.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It seems that the project could be coming soon as the Compton MC recently sat down with Drink Champs co-hosts NORE and DJ EFN for an in-depth conversation. This morning, a trailer for the episode, which debuts on REVOLT TV on Wednesday, debuted including an incredibly bold claim regarding his relationship with Dr. Dre. "It's crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career," he said.

The upcoming episode of Drink Champs will cover a slew of topics including his falling out with 50 Cent and departing G-Unit, as well as losing friends over bringing Crips on tour with him.

The Game recently issued a statement after fans were disappointed that he wasn't included in Dr. Dre's Super Bowl line up alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. He explained that he doesn't feel any type of way about it, adding that it was a win for the culture, before revealing that he was in Miami working alongside Kanye on Donda 2. "I’m in Miami to help Ye’ finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career. Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me," he wrote.

Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming episode of Drink Champs with The Game. Check out the official trailer below.