The Game is taking a break from the spotlight to focus on his mental health, following a stretch of two weeks that he says felt like a "nightmare." The Los Angeles rapper announced his time off in a statement on Instagram, Monday night.

“I’ve always prided myself on my transparency in tow with sharing every part of my life & myself with my family, friends & my fans… the past two weeks have been a nightmare for me,” he wrote. “I have witnessed disloyalty on levels unimaginable by people I’ve trusted with my heart, money, career & livelihood. Not only have I been backstabbed & betrayed.. I’ve been left to pick up the pieces alone.”



He added: “I’m in no way shape or form angry with anyone for choosing to act in the manner they have as of recent & send love & well wishes from this day forward as there is no hate, malice or vengefulness in my heart.”

While he didn't give specific details about what went down in the last couple of weeks, The Game explained that the time away is needed to guarantee that fans will be able to hear his upcoming album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, by its projected release date of August 12.

"I promise you it will not change or move," he said of the release date. "I’ve given everything that I am to this album & I guarantee GREATNESS."

Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind will be The Game's 10th studio album and is expected to be executive produced by Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Wack 100, and more. He first announced the project back in July, revealing the cover art and the release date in a post on social media.

