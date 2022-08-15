On Friday, August 12, The Game dropped his star-studded album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Equipped with 31 songs, the project featured an abundance of artists like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, NBA Youngboy, Kanye West, and others. Since its release, fans have expressed their fondness of the tape, and The Game made it his business to publicly thank them.

Yesterday (August 14), The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, hopped on Instagram live and spoke about the gratitude he had for his listeners. "Everybody that supported the album," he said as he drove, "everybody that showed me love with this Drillmatic sh*t... Everybody that's bumping it, sending me your favorite songs, posting it on your story, that sh*t means a lot to me."

The 42-year-old then went on to speak on his longevity. "It's dope to be 20 years in... and still get the love and the support from my day one fans and everybody in the world." From there, he advised everyone who hasn't listened yet to tune in, adding, "I promise you it's the best rap album out right now... probably the best full album out, I ain't gone even lie."

Honing back in on his supporters, he sent them well wishes and told them to have a "beautiful Sunday with all the people you love."

In other news regarding the Los Angeles rapper, his feud with Eminem has not seized. "The Black Slim Shady," was a song featured on his newest project and it dissed the Detroit artist (yet again). Back in April, The Game stated that he was a much better emcee than Em, and he's been insulting him ever since, even bringing his daughter into the mix.