It's about Game Time. After months of deliberation complete with a controversy or two, West Coast legend The Game has officially put a plan in motion. Taking to Instagram, Game revealed that his upcoming album Born To Rap would be arriving in November, should everything fall into place. "I know I’ve been quiet but I’ve been grinding, tightening up the album for a November release," he explains, confirming that it will be his "last studio album." Though we've been fooled before, especially by rappers with retirement plans.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Should it indeed be his swan song, however, let it be a magnificent one. We've already received confirmation that Dr. Dre would be mixing on the project. Ed Sheeran, that loveable Englishman, is set to appear for some vocals. A song that may or may not have broken up Joe Budden and Cyn Santana might also be in the mix. Not to mention the studio sessions, a revolving door of respected artists from Snoop Dogg to A$AP Rocky.

Keep an eye out for Born To Rap this November, should Game pull off his finishing touches in time. Are you excited to see what the veteran emcee has been cooking up?