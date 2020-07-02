The Game noted that his family had been going through a rough time and, despite the cryptic nature of his message, fans were optimistic that nothing serious had happened. Unfortunately, The Game hopped back on social media to explain what happened, revealing that his grandmother had passed away.

The rapper shared an emotional letter to his grandma on Instagram.

"Took me a full day for the tears to stop.... And it’s not that I’m not emotionally devastated, but simply that I am in so much pain that my heart can’t even gather the strength to produce another drop," he wrote, adding a picture of his grandmother. "My queen, my angel... the very reason from which my name was created. It was always you. The strength, the glue that held the family together for as long as I can remember. From you chasing me around the dining room table with the belt to you coming out on stage for my 1st show in Los Angeles, I’ve always known how much you loved me."

Game explains that he tried writing out a message last night but that he couldn't complete it because he was too emotionally overwhelmed.

"I’m weakened by the simple fact that I will never see you again in the physical form & that hurts me to the depths of my soul Grandma," he added. "You not being here is probably the worst pain I’ve experienced to date. Going back in my mind & replaying all of the memories we created throughout my childhood has been all I can get myself to do today. After I got shot, you nursed me back to health. 2 months in the house everyday feeding me soup & helping me walk til I was whole again. A piece of me is forever gone & I can really feel that emptiness."

Send love and light to The Game. Rest in peace to his Abuela.