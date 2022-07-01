At 42 years old, Jayceon Terrell Taylor – better known to many as The Game – has seen many unforgettable sights throughout his impressive career, though not all have them have been happy memories. During a recent sitdown on the Full Send Podcast, the recording artist opened up about the first time he saw a dead body, also detailing other gruesome deaths that he's encountered.

The first time Taylor witnessed a murder, he was just seven years old. "It was just a drive-by shooting, somebody got hit," he explained to the hosts. "It was late out and we were outside playing and you know, of course, people are always like, some people run left, away, and other nosy ass people come towards whatever happened."

Image via HNHH

"But yeah, we were throwing a football in the street," The Game continued, "Which is crazy, because when you think about playing football in the street with cars parked on both sides, it's the wildest shit, right? You can be running in that shit all the time."

The "Eazy" collaborator said that he and his young friends walked down the street where they realized that someone had been shot. "And it just be over like that," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Game dished on the craziest death that he ever witnessed, which involved an eyeball being caught in a car door lock. "I saw two Spanish dudes get shot in a Buick Regal," the rapper recalled.





"Two bullet holes through the back window, both dead, and of their eyeballs was stuck. You remember how old locks used to be, you could kinda pull them up? His eye was stuck in that."

The Game recalled having empathy for the deceased, even wanting to lift his head up because he felt it would be "f*cked up" for a victim to be found in such a gruesome state. "I remember feeling real bad about that," he shared. "But yeah man, I've seen tons of murders and shit."

Check out the full episode of The Game on the Full Send Podcast below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

