The Game Returns For A "Worldwide Summer Vacation"

The Game has always been a rapper who appreciates a good vacation. First, he lined up a "California Vacation" on his sophomore album The Doctor's Advocate. Now, he's coming through with another new single, this time gearing up for some globetrotting on "Worldwide Summer Vacation," a breezy west-coast bounce that may signal a forthcoming project from the west coast emcee.

Rather than going down the bar-spitting route, Game opts for a feel-good vibe over a Duke-produced instrumental. A straightforward ode to the tried-and-true combination of "party and bullshit," "Worldwide Summer Vacation" is relatively low-stakes insofar as lyricism. For the most part, he's celebrating the leagues of ladies in his life, a fact highlighted by the accompanying music video. "This that Caribana summer parade shit, this that 'girl fuck it up to my ni*ga Drake' shit," raps Game. "I know you on your demon time, I aint gon say shit."

Look for this one to be included on an upcoming playlist, which is set to feature plenty of new music from The Game. What do you think of this new direction for the lyricist?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

This that Caribana summer parade shit,

This that 'girl fuck it up to my ni*ga Drake' shit

I know you on your demon time, I aint gon say shit

