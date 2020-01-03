As celebrities were drawing in the new year at lavish parties or nightclubs with entourages in tow as they ordered expensive bottles of premium champagne for the midnight toast, The Game decided to go a different route. The Born To Rap artist opted for a more snowy, wintery aesthetic for the new year as he and his loved ones enjoyed the Colorado scenery from a luxury cabin in Aspen.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

The elite city is a favorite for the rich and famous who delight in the finer things in life. Game shared photos of himself enjoying little Mary Jane on the deck of the cabin while tequila-laced gumbo was brewing in the kitchen. The rapper shared a few photos and video clips on his Instagram and Instagram Story along with a few thoughtful captions.

"Reflection. So many beautiful people lost in 2019...... so many lessons learned.... so much to still accomplish," Game penned. "One is forced to keep moving in a direction of self elevation. The inevitable is what it is, now let’s push #2020vision." In another post, he added, "Live. Laugh. Love. Repeat !!! #2020vision." Check out a few of Game's snow-blanketed pictures from his Aspen vacation below.