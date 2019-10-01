Eighteen years ago on this day, The Game nearly lost his life. The iconic West Coast rapper was struck five times by enemy gunfire and he was lucky to make it out with a pulse. Since then, the star has been counting his blessings on a daily basis. Being the victim of a shooting, Game knows how quickly everything can be taken away from you. That's likely why he went so hard for Nipsey Hussle, who we lost to murder earlier in the year. On the anniversary of his shooting, the recording artist reflected on the moment he was almost killed, speaking directly to his fans and sharing an old video on his socials.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"OCTOBER 1ST 2001 ‼️ 18 years since I was in a coma after getting shot 5 times in the dope spot," wrote the rapper on his Instagram page. "I look at this video of the younger me & I can’t do anything but thank God for the opportunity to have a second chance. All I knew was Cedar Block Piru !!!! I’m tellin y’all, I was a real fuck up... I didn’t go nowhere without 3 guns on me... I used to play basketball wit a glock on my waist in the holster... Compton made me that way."

He goes on to state that after being assigned to a foster family, he reunited with his mother, who wanted absolutely nothing to do with him. "I didn’t have any children when I got shot now I have 3 & their [sic] doing amazing in life," he says about his own kids. "Back then, I didn’t care if I lived or died & that was normal to me. I never expected nor cared to live past 25 years old. I literally didn’t give a fuck !!!! My childhood was rough.... sometimes I do not know how I made it out of all I’ve been through... but, I did... & I guess that’s the only important part of my story at this point in life. I’m here..... & I look at my kids & they have no idea what I went through so they could be here & have what they have."

Happy survival anniversary day, Game. Keep on being an inspiration to everybody around you.