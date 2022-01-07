After so many years, world-famous entertainer Britney Spears is finally out of her conservatorship, marking one of the most emotional turn-outs in music last year. Fans had been rooting for the 40-year-old pop star to fight back against her father, who was previously in charge of her conservatorship. At the conclusion of her legal battle, Britney came out on top and was able to handle money, buy candles for herself, and do many things for the very first time in her life.

As Britney learns to live like a regular adult woman, she finally can post whatever she wants to on her social media accounts. In recent weeks, she has shared a number of nearly-nude, or fully-naked pictures, covering any nudity with emojis to bypass Instagram's guidelines. She did so again this week, posting a picture of herself in all of her glory, strutting in her birthday suit for her thirty-eight million followers. Her fans loved the content, and Los Angeles rapper The Game really liked what he was seeing, re-posting the image to his own feed.



"Free da gang [blood emoji] @britneyspears #FreeWomanEnergy," wrote The Game as his caption, sharing Britney's nudes. The image is explicit, so we won't be including it in the article. You can see it here though.

This post comes following The Game's unveiling of his new logo, as well as his announcement for his upcoming album, produced by Hit-Boy.

