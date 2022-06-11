Fans have been clamoring for Drillmatic for a while now. The Game has been hyping the album over a few months, at one point saying, "You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you." He's also said the Hit-Boy produced album will include a whopping 30 songs spread across two parts: Mind and Heart.

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait just a little longer to hear the songs themselves. The album was originally slated to be released June 17, but in a recent tweet, Game announced the project wouldn't be released until July 1.

The announcement came as the rapper complained about his snub from Rolling Stone's recently published "200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time" list. In a tweet, the Game wrote, "@RollingStone how is 'The Documentary' not on the list for 200 Greatest Rap Albums Of All Time? I carried an entire coast for 20 years on the back of my 1st album. Cause I don’t walk red carpets, play dress up, smile or fake laugh at brunches I don’t count?" At the end of the tweet, he snuck in the delayed release, writing, "#Drillmatic July 1st."

The Game is not alone with his disappointment in the Rolling Stone list. Meek Mill also took to Twitter about the publication, stating, "Y’all be tripping tryna discredit us." Like with any significant ranking, no one is completely happy with the list, which put Notorious BIG's Ready To Dieat number one.

According to The Game, the Rolling Stone's ranking might need to be updated after the release of Drillmatic. "When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I'm the best rapper alive," he claimed. "My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that's all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career."

We'll be able to judge for ourselves July 1.

