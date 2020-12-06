Music fans were surprised this past week as Teyana Taylor took to Instagram and announced that she would be retiring from music. After dropping her new project THE ALBUM, fans have been wondering what Taylor's next move would be although none of them really expected retirement to be in the cards. Since this announcement, many have taken to social media with some kind messages for Taylor, including the likes of Cardi B who claimed THE ALBUM was the best project of the year.

Now, The Game is offering some praise to Taylor, as well. This morning, he took to Instagram with a lengthy message for Taylor, noting that he has known her for a very long time and that he always knew she would be incredibly successful. He then goes on to dub THE ALBUM as the best r&b project of the year, all while wishing Taylor the best in retirement.

"The 1st time I heard you sing, I knew what you were & also knew it was only a matter of time before you were a SUPERSTAR. You signed to @pharrell & I remember how bad you wanted the world to hear your voice. You were writing day in & day out. In studio every single day trying to perfect your craft," The Game wrote. "[...] I always told you, you were one amazing project away from your destiny & then it came..... “THE ALBUM”... your CLASSIC !!! Undeniably YOU. A body of work that was clearly the best R&B album of the year. You know it, I know it & so does your fanbase. Live in your glory & never be detoured by the minds of those weakened by this watered-down era of appreciation."

While it remains to be seen of Taylor will follow through on this retirement, there is no denying that her peers are supportive of her latest decision. Regardless, we look forward to whatever she decides to do next.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images