Just by looking at the tracklist for The Game's latest (and potentially final) album, Born 2 Rap, you could discern that he's a fan of R&B. The project boasts features from the likes of Miguel, Marsha Ambrosius, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Masego and Trey Songz. Taking this into consideration, it shouldn't be too surprising that Snoh Aalegra's sophomore record, "- Ugh, those feels again", is what The Game is choosing to soundtrack his transition to 2020.

The Compton rapper posted Aaelgra's album cover on Instagram with the caption: "As I approach the last 24 hours & 5 minutes of this decade....... it’s only right I vibe my way in 2020 as smooth as possible..... thank you @snohaalegra for your energy." The Swedish singer's lush music has also just received praise from Barack Obama, who included her song "I Want You Around" among his favorite songs of the year. Aalegra may have popped up on The Game's radar due to her collaborations with hip hop artists like Vic Mensa, Vince Staples, Logic and 6LACK. She also happens to be incredibly beautiful, so some of The Game's followers might interpret his heartfelt shout-out as him shooting his shot.

While The Game might be ringing in the new year by listening to Aalegra's mellow tunes, for those looking to turn up tonight, we put together a playlist of bangers.