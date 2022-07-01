Another trip around the sun is being celebrated and The Game is once again sharing the pride he has in his children. The Los Angeles rapper hasn't been shy about uploading videos and photos of his kids, and right before the world's eyes, those tiny tots are now in their teens. Today (June 30), Game and his loved ones are shining a light on Harlem Taylor, the rapper's son, as he is ringing in his 19th birthday in style.

To help celebrate, Game penned a lengthy message on Instagram where he detailed what it was like learning that he was about to become a father. "Took me hours to stop [Aleska] from crying by telling her everything was going to be fine & that I had her," he said. "Honestly, I didn’t even know if I could keep that promise but I made it anyway."

Harlem's mother, Aleska, was concerned about how they would make ends meet, and Game said he assured her that "by the time [Harlem is] born, I'm going to be a rapper with millions."

"I hit the streets, recorded my demo, slept in my car on melrose, passed out my cd’s & did everything I could to get signed & it paid off because by the time June 30th, 2003 came… I had a multi-million dollar record deal with Aftermath/Interscope," Game revealed. "Happy Birthday son (@harlemtaylorr) you were & always will be the motivation I needed to alter my lifestyle & become something better than I ever was before your birth. Thank you."

Game also shared that Harlem icon Jim Jones was the inspiration behind his son's name choice.

"That’s the 1st place @jimjonescapo took me my 1st time in New York when I landed at JFK. You are the best son, person, older brother that I @calidreamofficial & @kingjusticetaylor could ever ask for. Thank you for letting me teach you the way & also for becoming all that I raised you to be. You are my best friend, my world & an absolute better version of me."

Happy Birthday to Harlem! Check out The Game's post below.